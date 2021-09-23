Compassion Highway Project in Medford permanently shuts down

MEDFORD, Ore — Compassion Highway Project announced that it will be permanently closing its door after nearly a decade in business.
CHP, which operated as a resource center for people in need, shared the news on its Facebook page Wednesday. CHP cited many challenges along with the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons behind the decision. Melissa Mayne, founder and director of Compassion Highway Project, shared the quote below on their page.
“This year has brought so many challenges things that have made it really hard to make it through, on top of that just like every small business with Covid brought more challenges . I have made the heartbreaking decision after almost a decade of serving our community and 7 years as a non profit as Compassion Highway project I am closing our doors. The pictures still hang on the wall, as I haven’t had it in me to take them down. Each and every persons picture That hang on those walls I truly love like family this wasn’t a job for me this was something I poured my entire heart into and I can’t imagine doing anything else .To those who have ever walked in my path and we have met I want to thank!! Everyone out there you where the ones who blessed me , who showed me what strength was , what beauty is, what love and life is, you definitely showed me what is Important in this life , I’m thankful for every life I have met , I am forever changed , I’m forever blessed. My heart has been touched by so many lives I’m the lucky one. I have learned so many life lessons and what truly matters in life and what you should really hold dear, my memories will be cherished forever . Not being able to do this anymore is heartbreaking but I will do this in some form It might not be as big but I will never stop helping others. It brings so much joy to see others being able to take that next step to success in life and find happiness those who have fallen through the cracks and get help.Thank you to every person who has every donated time, money, clothing, food or even a smile you changed a life in some form or even saved a life!! You changed someone’s direction for the better and I thank you for that!When I started there were no resources in Medford for the homeless there was no livability team, no kelly shelter or urban camp ground , no homeless task force or Hope Village. I started to feed people and then my goal was to create a resource center and warming shelter in Kelly’s name. Now we have so many resources and I can step away knowing that at least hopefully I was part of raising awareness if anything ,and that our unhoused community have lots of people looking out for them.Thank you again for all the Love and Support it was an amazing life changing experience I will cherish forever ! To all my friends who are unhoused you are family I truly love you, you have been there for me when you had nothing to give in return but you offered hugs when no one else did, you offered an ear to listen when no one else did, you offered your last dollar to help when no one else did, you offered to help volunteer when no one else did, you kept me safe when no one else did , you kept me going when no one else did and from the bottom of my heart Thank You !”
