Competing protests in Grants Pass over abortion rights

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – In Washington, abortion rights groups marched through the streets on the anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, on January 22nd. Just two days after a massive pro-life rally.

On January 22nd the city of Grants Pass had both.

The women’s rights march Bring Back Roe, gathered outside the Josephine County Court House, on the 50th anniversary of the original Roe vs. Wade decision.

Many demonstrators were out protesting the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade last June, claiming the court failed to uphold their human rights.

“I went to school with people who had to have illegal abortions, they went to Mexico and came back very ill,” said Suzanne Smith-Hammerli, Pro-Choice Protester. “My religion does put the life of the mother over the life of the fetus. Women’s health care belongs between the woman and her doctor and nobody else,” said Judy Singer, Pro-Choice Protester.

The women’s rights activists were also protesting the annual March for Life demonstration across the street, marching ahead of them while they moved through downtown Grants Pass.

The annual march for life demonstration is a pro-life protest that stands against legal abortions of any kind.

Tensions between the two were high after the overturning of Roe vs. Wade just seven months ago.

“I had an abortion, I was 18 and lost, the consequences of that were the loss of two other children due to the scaring from a bad abortion. Children have a right to life, and I didn’t understand that back then,” said Jacki Evans, Pro-life Protester.

The two opposing demonstrations mostly kept to their side of the street rarely interacting with one another.