Concerned citizens brainstorm solutions to future fires

Medford, Ore — A group of concerned citizens, fed up with the smoke, met to go over potential solutions to the area’s devastating wildfires.
Representing the logging, tourism, real estate and other industries, the group discussed issues the smoke brings.
This was a follow up to a meeting with representative Greg Walden in March.
Ideas included relaxing regulations on timber harvest, changing management policies and more aggressive fire suppression
“You have folks who are seriously concerned about wildfire smoke in this valley, the impacts on the economy, the impacts on the environment and really the future of this valley and they want to see solutions,” said Nick Smith with Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities.
The citizen group plans to take their ideas to local and federal lawmakers.
NBC5 News reporter and weather forecaster Matt Jordan is a native Oregonian, born in Junction City.
He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news, Matt loves his Ducks and the outdoors. He also plays guitar and is a huge Jimi Hendrix fan.