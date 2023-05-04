Concerned Grants Pass residents attend council meeting, want parks back

GRANTS PASS, OR. — Wednesday night, the Grants Pass city council meeting was longer than expected.

That’s because a group of unhappy citizens were asking for their city parks back.

During the public comment, 30 residents showed up voicing their concerns about homeless encampments, drug use and the conditions of city parks.

Whether it’s people babysitting or spending time with their grandkids several grants pass and Josephine County residents talked about how scared they are to do basic things, like going to their parks.

“You’ve got machete wielding drug addicts in the park,” said Catherine Hamilton. “I’m confused.”

“We’ve got grandkids we can’t take to the park,” said Sam Neff. “Because there are needles on the ground that they can step on”

“I hope I don’t have to move back to like Wisconsin, where I was originally from,” said Colleen Hector. “It’s too cold to be homeless.”

After the group vented their frustrations, Grants Pass mayor Sara Bristol said the council is frustrated as well.

It will continue to look for alternate solutions for where the homeless can stay.

