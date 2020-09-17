Home
Congressman Walden: FEMA will help people displaced from fires with housing

OREGON — President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for multiple Oregon counties devastated by fire.

That includes Jackson, Douglas and Klamath counties.

Congressman Greg Walden, who shared photos of the damage with the President on Monday, says the funds will help individuals and communities recover.

Congressman Walden says FEMA will help people find housing if they’re displaced and will help the towns that burned.

“In terms of housing, FEMA has identified all available hotel rooms and other housing situations that are available for people so again, going through FEMA is the best way to get access to housing,” said Congressman Walden.

People affected can now register with FEMA at disasterassistance.gov.

