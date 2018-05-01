Congressman Walden leads effort to fund veterans

Medford, Ore. — Republican Congressman Greg Walden is in Medford learning what improvements can be made to help Southern Oregon veterans.
According to local organizations, the two big problems veterans face in the area are housing and transportation.
Representative Walden says he led the bi-partisan effort to get funding for veterans through a grant to Easter Seals.
Easter Seals — which has a presence in Medford — provides veterans with services to become reintegrated into the community.
“It’s changing veteran’s lives and it’s getting them good-paying jobs… on average $12 dollars and 14 cents an hour. 68 out of 96 veterans that they’ve worked with are out in the workforce now and off the streets and that’s a success story… That’s a real human story,” Congressman Walden said.
The funding will give veterans access to education and training as well as healthcare and benefits.