Congressman Walden met with President Trump to discuss resources for Oregon

The two discussed resources in southern Oregon, as fires burn across the west.
Representative Walden says he learned during the meeting that Governor Brown is planning to ask for a national declaration of emergency.
He says he’s also in contact with the President’s Chief of Staff and says once the emergency declaration is filed, the White House will move it along as quickly as possible.
Walden says he showed videos and pictures of Phoenix and Talent to President Trump.
“Here on one side are apartment buildings still standing, here’s what’s on the other side of 99 – and he was very, very taken aback. I think it’s very important to keep these sort of situations as high up on the food chain politically as possible,” said Representative Greg Walden.
Walden says Vice President Mike Pence is also aware of the situation.
Getting more federal assistance through FEMA is being discussed.
