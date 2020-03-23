Connected despite isolation

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Residents at local and regional senior living facilities have a new resource to stay connected amid their isolation.
The Quarantine Connection group on Facebook is connecting five retirement facilities in Bend, Eugene, Central Point and here in Medford.
There are funny posts, inspirational quotes, workout videos and a spiritual corner, all coming from residents and staff.
“It’s just a nice way for families, who aren’t able to quite see their, our residents, that life is still good regardless of what’s going on right now,” Charmagne Blackaby, General Manager of Fountain Plaza, said.
The Facebook group has over 400 members already and includes residents at Twin Creeks Retirement Center in Central Point, Horton Plaza and Fountain Plaza in Medford, Terpening Terrace in Eugene and Whispering Winds in Bend.