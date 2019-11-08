Construction continues on Holly Theater

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local historic theater is starting its next phase of construction today.
The Holly Theater had a new heating and air conditioning system lifted onto the building this morning.
The building originally opened in 1930.
The new restoration is seeking to re-create that original look.
Construction began back in 2011.
“I’m excited to see this kinda progress happening on this building, it’s been a long time coming. This building has sat here derelict since 1986,” said executive director of Jefferson Live!, Randy McKay.
McKay hopes the theater will be complete by the end of 2020 and they’re raising funds to meet that goal.
If you’re interested in donating, visit jeffersonlive.org.