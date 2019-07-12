Home
Construction on E. Main St., 8th St.

MEDFORD, Ore – Expect delays on East Main Street and 8th Street in Medford as crews do road work for the next week.

There will be lane closures and flaggers in place. The work will take place on East Main from Bear Creek to Portland Avenue and 8th Street from Bear Creek Bridge to East Main Street.

The construction will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. There will be no work on weekends.

