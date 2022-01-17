Construction on emergency ramp in Ashland beginning Tuesday

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation will begin constructing an emergency evacuation ramp from Mountain Ave. to south bound I-5 starting this Tuesday.

It says the $100,000 project will help Ashland address emergency evacuation needs. ODOT says the need for the evacuation ramp became clear after the Almeda Fire.

It adds that the ramp will be gated and locked when not in use for emergencies.

ODOT says its working with Ashland crews on the project and expects it to be finished by this summer’s fire season.