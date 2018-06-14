Construction on Medford viaduct begins

MEDFORD, Ore. — Construction on the Medford viaduct, between exits 27 and 30, is beginning tonight.
This is phase one of a larger project to preserve the bridge deck while also making it a smoother ride for drivers.
“What they’ll be doing is they’re looking for any kinds of defect in the deck, any kind of delamination, any kind of small repairs that they can do…” said ODOT spokesperson Gary Leaming.
The project will temporarily close one lane on the interstate at one direction at a time.
Construction times will be between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. During those times, drivers can expect the speed limit to drop from 55 mph to 40 mph. The speed limit will also be reduced in construction advisory zones to 35 mph.
“Just be aware, you’re driving through a very tight work zone that separates traffic from our workers by only barrels so hence the slower speed limit.”
Leaming wants drivers to take extreme caution when driving through this area.
“They key thing for motorists, slower work zone, reduce your speed, we’ll have portable rumble strips leading into the work zones, obviously a lot of signing leading into that work zone and then we’ll also have state police and Medford police will have their radar van leading into the work zone as well.”
The project is expected to last between four and six months.