Controlled burn on Agate Desert Preserve good for endangered plants

White City, Ore. — A controlled burn in White City brought hazy skies to the Rogue Valley on Wednesday.

The 54-acre Agate Desert Preserve is on the corner of Table Rock and Antelope roads. It’s controlled by the Nature Conservancy.

With the help of the Medford Water Commission, the City of Medford, and Lomakatsi Ecological Services, the Nature Conservancy conducted the burn just Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say it may seem harmful to the environment, but it’s actually healthy for the habitat.

“We need to conduct activities that control non-native species, that stimulate native seed banks, that help restore the health of these important prairie and vernal pool habitats,” Molly Morison said.

The preserve holds a couple different endangered flowing plant species. The practice helps to keep them clear of other invasive plants.

Officials say the smoke the smoke didn’t pose a health risk.

