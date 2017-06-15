Controlled burn on Agate Desert Preserve good for endangered plants

Natalie Weber produces and anchors NBC5 News at 6 and 11 during the weekend. She also reports during the week for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC 23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.
Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family as well as running, reading and exploring Southern Oregon.