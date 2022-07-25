Cooling shelters open in Medford, Ashland, Grants Pass

MEDFORD, Ore. – As temperatures rise in the Rogue Valley this week, shelters will be open in Medford, Ashland, and Grants Pass to help residents cool down.

In Ashland, a cooling shelter will be operating all week at the Gresham Room of the Ashland Public Library during the following hours:

Monday, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Medford cooling shelters will be open at the following locations:

Monday from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at 200 North Riverside Avenue (the old Inn at the Commons)

Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at 205 South Central Avenue (Medford Library)

Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at 205 South Central Avenue (Medford Library)

Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at 205 South Central Avenue (Medford Library)

Friday from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at 85 South Holly Street (First Presbyterian Church)

The Josephine County Food Bank is partnering with Unitarian Universalists of Grants Pass to open a shelter at 129 NW E Street, Monday through Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.