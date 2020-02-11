Home
Coos Bay and North Bend get new drones for law enforcement

Coos Bay City Council approved two new drones for first respondents after getting a Homeland Security grant.

The city say the drones will be shared between both Coos Bay and North Bend for the fire and police departments.

Coos Bay City Council hopes the new technology will help law enforcement with active shooter scenarios, search and rescue missions, as well as evaluating fire conditions.

