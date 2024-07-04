Coos Bay Firefighters Receive Unit Citation for Heroic Rescue

COOS BAY, Ore. – Eight firefighters from the Coos Bay Fire Department were honored June 27th with a Unit Citation for their exceptional bravery and life-saving actions during a house fire in May.

In the early hours of May 2nd, the fire department responded to a blaze in the Eastside neighborhood, where they found two residents trapped inside the burning home. The firefighters, working under dangerous conditions, successfully rescued both individuals and extinguished the fire. One of the victims was treated in Portland for smoke inhalation. The fire was caught in time and did not completely destroy the home.

“We wanted to recognize them and honor them for doing their job, but it is more than that.” said Fire Chief Mark Anderson. “It’s having a significant impact to the families of those victims and its an encouragement for the rest of us to aspire to do our job and do it well.”

Six of the eight firefighters honored are student volunteers.

Those being honored for their actions are: Lt. Anthony Saccente, Engineer Clinton Cook, Firefighter Rory Eck, Firefighter Craig Edera, Firefighter Fernanda Gonzalez, Firefighter Jacob Galdston, Firefighter Mia Knight, and Firefighter Lexi Wagoner.

