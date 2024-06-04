Coos Bay man arrested after burglary

COOS BAY, Ore. —A Coos Bay man was arrested for burglarizing a Coos Bay home.

On May 30 around 11:00 a.m., the Coos Bay Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious man seen carrying two rifle cases near Newmark Avenue and North Schoneman Street. An hour later, officers received a report of burglary at a home in the 900 block of Maryland Avenue.

While CBPD was looking for the suspect, a citizen recognized the suspect as 45-year-old Benjamin Anderson. Once police found Anderson, he then ran from officers through neighborhood yards and fences. Following a brief chase and struggle, he was arrested.

Anderson faces charges including theft, escape, burglary and criminal mischief among others.

