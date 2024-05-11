Coos Bay Police Dept. searching for missing woman

Posted by Jenna King May 10, 2024

COOS BAY, Ore. —The Coos Bay Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

On April 10, CBPD says it received a report expressing concern about 28-year-old Baylee Campo. Campo had not been in contact with family since the beginning of April and was reportedly living in her car in the Coos Bay or North Bend area.

Campo is a white 28-year-old, around 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. She has multiple tattoos on her body including on her arm, shoulder, and back.

CBPD says it is possible that Campo is no longer in Oregon. Campo’s car, a green Toyota Sienna minivan with Oregon license plate 640GQB is also unaccounted for.

Anyone with information should contact CBPD at 541-269-8911, Ext. 1, or Coos Stop Crime at 541-267-6666.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Jenna King
View More Posts
Jenna King is the 6pm and 11pm anchor for NBC5 News. Jenna is a Burbank, CA native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at Oregon she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through her internship with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Anchor
Skip to content