Coos Bay Police Dept. searching for missing woman

COOS BAY, Ore. —The Coos Bay Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

On April 10, CBPD says it received a report expressing concern about 28-year-old Baylee Campo. Campo had not been in contact with family since the beginning of April and was reportedly living in her car in the Coos Bay or North Bend area.

Campo is a white 28-year-old, around 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. She has multiple tattoos on her body including on her arm, shoulder, and back.

CBPD says it is possible that Campo is no longer in Oregon. Campo’s car, a green Toyota Sienna minivan with Oregon license plate 640GQB is also unaccounted for.

Anyone with information should contact CBPD at 541-269-8911, Ext. 1, or Coos Stop Crime at 541-267-6666.

