Coos county gets the green light for Phase 1 of reopening

COOS COUNTY, Ore.— In a Facebook post early Thursday morning, Coos County commissioner Bob Main announced the governor’s approval for the county to start Phase 1 of reopening on Friday, May 15th.
Curry County and Jackson County also received similar lettings from Governor Kate Brown stating they could begin reopening on May 15th.
Phase One reopening comes with several guidelines aimed at preventing the COVID-19 virus from spreading unchecked through communities. The Governor warns that reopening comes with it’s own risks. She states that the Oregon Health Authority will be monitoring the spread of the virus in Curry County.
