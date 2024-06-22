Coos County Sheriff’s Office warns about new scam

COOS COUNTY, Ore. —The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a new scam.

Scam messages are being sent by text and email advising people to click a link to renew their concealed handgun permits.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office says it does not have the capability to process renewals electronically or to send out reminders.

It says to not click the link and if possible block the number or sender.

If you have clicked the link and added any personal information please be sure to call the nonemergency dispatch line at 541-396-2106

