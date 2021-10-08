Coquille High School teacher arrested on child pornography charges

COQUILLE, Ore — The Coquille Police Department said it arrested a Coquille High School teacher on charges related to child pornography.
31-year-old Kory Lee Sturgess was booked in the Coos County Jail Thursday. Detectives executed a search warrant, after an investigation revealed that the suspect was allegedly in possession of images depicting child sex abuse.
Though the investigation is still ongoing, CPD said there’s no indication that any of the minors in the photos are from the Coquille area or Coos County. Detectives add that there’s no information at the time to believe Sturgess had physical contact with any student or children in the area.
Sturgess has been charged with encouraging child sex abuse in the first and second degree. The department says its withholding additional information as it remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact SGT Doug Miller of the Coquille Police Department at 541-396-2114 or through email at [email protected]
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]