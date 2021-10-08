Home
Coquille High School teacher arrested on child pornography charges

COQUILLE, Ore — The Coquille Police Department said it arrested a Coquille High School teacher on charges related to child pornography.

31-year-old Kory Lee Sturgess was booked in the Coos County Jail Thursday. Detectives executed a search warrant, after an investigation revealed that the suspect was allegedly in possession of images depicting child sex abuse.

Though the investigation is still ongoing, CPD said there’s no indication that any of the minors in the photos are from the Coquille area or Coos County. Detectives add that there’s no information at the time to believe Sturgess had physical contact with any student or children in the area.

Sturgess has been charged with encouraging child sex abuse in the first and second degree. The department says its withholding additional information as it remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact SGT Doug Miller of the Coquille Police Department at 541-396-2114 or through email at [email protected]

