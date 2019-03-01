Home
Coquille Tribe grants thousands to Jackson County poverty & youth programs

Jackson County, Ore — The Coquille Indian Tribe is giving back to the Jackson County community with a focus on poverty and youth programs.

The tribe is awarding $44,000 in grants to seven Jackson County organizations that serve the youth and lower income individuals in the community.

Among those receiving grants, the La Clinica mobile clinic which provides dental and health services on wheels.

“A lot of the problems that this population has is with transportation with availability, also being stereotyped. So by us being able to come where they are and provide services we’re able to break a lot of those barriers” said Mobile Clinic Team Leader Robert Baumann.

La Clinica received $10,000 to continue their work.

Also awarded grants, Rogue Retreat’s ‘Tiny Home’ program and the Britt Music and Arts Festival Foundation “Britt4kids Koncert”.

