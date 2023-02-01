Coquille Tribe opens up about Medford casino plan

MEDFORD, Ore. —Only on NBC5 news the Coquille Tribe is sharing more about its potential plans to bring a casino to south Medford. The tribe wants to remodel the existing Roxy Ann bowling alley on south Pacific Highway. Currently, it operates the Mill casino in north Bend.

We sat down today for a Five on5 with Judy Farm, the CEO of Tribal One a company owned by the Coquille Tribe. She says the 2.4-acre remodel includes new construction for gaming machines to be added to the existing business.

The Cow Creek Tribe in Douglas County is worried a Medford casino will have an economic impact on their bottom line. Farm says a little competition is a good thing in business and more than 200 jobs will be created in Medford through the project.

“Clearly this is really what this opposition has been all about all along the lack of willingness to compete in the market and owning monopolies, we are not afraid to compete we now have good data on what that impact truly is,” said Farm.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is hosting its 2nd public hearing at 5:30 Tuesday. You can watch the hearing here.

You can also catch our full 5 on 5 interview here.