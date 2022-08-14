Corn Hole and car shows at the Josephine County Fair

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A look at some of the many things happening at the Josephine County Fair from friendly competitions to exhibits.

Spirit of the Fair put on a little car show with a cornhole tournament on August 13th. The tournament was available for all ages and skill levels competing for first second and third place trophies.

Organizers say money raised from the tournament goes towards the veteran’s organization Ride For 22. That focuses on veteran suicide awareness.

“It feels amazing to be able to give back to the community. Anyone interested in meeting new people impacting their community and having fun while doing it needs to get involved with Spirit of the Fair,” said Shane Russell, CEO of Spirit Of The Fair.

Russell says Spirit of the Fair is a community organization that focuses on all things fairs and supports kids and veterans organizations.

He says he was happy to see everyone having a blast and competing for a good cause.