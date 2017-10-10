Costco plans to open Central Point store November 16

Central Point, Ore. — Costco Wholesale has confirmed the new Central Point location will open its doors on November 16. Considering crews broke ground in May, many people are surprised to learn it’s almost complete.
Willie DeKorte has been keeping her eye on the new Costco building for a while.
“I asked somebody out there, and they said it they were opening November the 16th,” DeKorte said.
DeKorte is no stranger to the wholesale store’s Medford location; she said her work takes her there frequently.
“I go out there once a week,” DeKorte said.
When DeKorte first heard Costco was moving to Central Point, she was pleased.
“It’s closer to us, and I don’t have to go on Crater Lake Highway,” DeKorte said.
Since then, she and her family have been watching the building go up piece by piece.
“My husband drives by it a few times a week just to see the progress, ’cause it is really fast,” DeKorte said.
The company broke ground in May. With an estimated completion date of November 16, crews are moving fast to open the new store. DeKorte recently asked construction workers about it.
“They told me that it’s just a box,” DeKorte said. “And so it goes really fast, and that it only takes a week to have everything in there.”
The project hit a few roadblocks early, including delays on building permits, and appeals over the entire project. But DeKorte has supported the idea from the beginning.
“For me, I’m glad it’s where it is,” DeKorte said. “Except for Table Rock road, it’s so busy.”
For that reason, DeKorte is planning to let the dust settle after the grand opening before she sets foot in the new store.
“I’m going to wait for it to die down,” DeKorte said.
Road work is happening on Table Rock road. Anyone hoping to catch at glimpse at the progress should expect delays.