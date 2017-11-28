Cottage Housing approved in Ashland

Ashland, Ore. — An ordinance that may help solve the housing shortage in Ashland has been approved by the city.
Under the ordinance, each cottage house would be fewer than 800 square feet and there wouldn’t be as many parking requirements.
Ashland Senior Planner Brandon Goldman says the idea of cottage housing is meant to offer smaller, more affordable places to live.
“People can buy single-family homes, they can buy town homes, they can rent apartments, but there isn’t anything in between. And so hopefully the cottage housing will fill that gap and provide yet one more option for people to consider,” Goldman said.
The ordinance changes go into effect December 21st.
Then private property owners and developers will be able to contact the Ashland Planning Department to build cottage housing.