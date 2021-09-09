Cougar Peak Fire in Lake Co. explodes to 3,200 acres with 0% containment

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. —The Cougar Peak Fire, which started just Tuesday exploding overnight, to 3,200 acres, with no containment. The fire’s burning 15 miles northwest of Lakeview.
Wednesday, Governor Kate Brown invoked an Emergency Conflagration Act, in response to the fire. Fire officials say the fire’s behavior remained active overnight.
There is a red flag warning in effect till 7 p.m. Wednesday, for strong gusty winds. Because of this, it’s likely to affect the fire behavior Wednesday.
The Office of the State Marshal’s Blue Incident Management Team and 4 task forces have now been mobilized.
“For it to be discovered yesterday afternoon around 1:45 in the afternoon and within less than 24 hours for it to be over 3,000 acres, that’s significant growth,” said a spokesperson with the Freemont-Winema National Forest.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has issued a level 3 evacuation, for lower Cottonwood Road, North to Forest Road.
A level 1 is also in effect for Forest Road 28, from the Forest Boundary northwest to Cox Flat.
Updates for the Cougar Peak Fire can be found at:
- Oregon State Fire Marshal Facebook page
- South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership Facebook page
