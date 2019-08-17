Cougar sightings reported in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. — Police are once again notifying the public about cougar sightings in the City of Ashland.
According to the Ashland Police Department, there have been some cougar sightings in the area of Strawberry Hald Park over the past few days.
They’re advising the public to pay attention and be ready to react if you encounter a cat. Do not run, do not turn your back, without bowing or bending over pick up a dog or child, make yourself large and loud, back away slowly.
If you see one of the big cats, call 541-770-4784 and report it so police can monitor the situation and be fully informed.
You can monitor the wildlife tracking tool by clicking here.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]