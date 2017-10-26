Councilors discuss greenhouse question

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford residents voted last year to ban growing marijuana outdoors, now the city is trying to figure out whether a greenhouse is considered an outdoor grow.
Councilors are split on the issue. Some want to restrict growing to just inside a residence or an outbuilding and consider a greenhouse as being outdoors, other councilors think the city code should include greenhouses as being inside.
“My original intent on this legislation was to not have any allowable grows anywhere in any residential zone, and that means greenhouses, that means in a garage, that means anywhere, If you want to grow in your house, if it’s in the domicile, I think that’s fine,” explained Mayor Gary Wheeler
“The idea of a rigid structure that still is glass, that has proper ventilation and odor mitigation, I don’t have an issue with that,” commented councilwoman Kay Brooks.
The city could look at three options for defining an indoor grow. One would be only the house or an attached enclosed structure, like a garage. Another would also allow a totally enclosed structure even if it’s not attached to a house, and the third would allow any totally enclosed structure with clear glass.