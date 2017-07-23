Country Crossing preparations underway

Central Point, Ore.- Set-up for the Country Crossings music festival is in full swing this weekend! The shows may not be starting until Thursday but dozens of workers have been on site all day building the Main Stage where artists like Keith Urban and Luke Bryan will be performing during the festival.
Festival organizers say they’re doing all they can to keep concert goers safe. They have organized over 8,000 manned hours of security on site and in the surrounding camping and parking areas. They have also hired the Jackson County Sheriff’s to participate and be involved in the event as a means of security and maintaining safety.
A couple safety notes: Country Crossings organizers are encouraging all concert goers not to run into or out of the festival, ATV’s and golf carts are not allowed on site for safety purposes, and posters can’t be larger than a piece of printer paper.