Country Crossings vendors starting to get paid

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Nearly one month after Country Crossings announced it will not be returning to the Expo in 2019, vendors from last year’s festival are finally getting paid.

NBC5 reached out to Medford-based vendors Heavenly Nutz confirmed they got paid Monday, while some local vendors wouldn’t disclose if they were paid or not.

The festival’s parent company, IMG Endeavor, told NBC5 they began reaching out to vendors in late November.

They say they’re addressing each individual vendor request on a case-by-case base but expect to pay the majority of them in full.

