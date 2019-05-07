Court docs uncover new details in Medford motel murder

33-year-old Justin Yaeger was arraigned in Jackson County court on murder charges Monday.
Police say 23-year-old Sierra Bree Clemens of Grass Valley, California was murdered by Yaeger.
Court documents showed someone near the Tiki Lodge Motel reported hearing noises that sounded like a woman was being raped or hurt.
“They attempted to get into the door with a pass key but the door was chain locked,” said Medford Police Lieutenant Mike Budreau.
Once they gained access, police said they found sexual noises coming from a phone.
“At the same time they were making entry, they heard what sounded like a person jumping out of a small window in the bathroom,” Lt. Budreau said.
Clemens was found in the bathroom with injuries to her head and neck.
“Officers pretty much enveloped the area and began doing a search,” Budreau said, “and we had a K-9 on duty at the time, which proved to be very valuable.”
The K-9 leading them right to the suspect hiding in a dumpster nearby.
Yaeger faces charges of aggravated murder and murder.
The last time Yaeger was arrested before this was in Talent on April 20th. He pleaded guilty on April 22nd and was sentenced to 15 days with credit for time served.
Had he served the full 15 days in jail from the day of his arrest on the 20th, he would have been on released May 4th.
He was not in jail that day, because he was arrested again on May 3rd.
NBC5 News requested more information on his jail stay and found he was released from the jail on April 26th—three days after receiving his sentence.
The sheriff’s office said he was released to the community justice work center but had no information as to why.
We called Community Justice Director Eric Guyer, he would not tell us when Yaeger was released from the work center, saying he is involved in an ongoing investigation.
But we do know he was not in custody on May 3rd because police said they found him hiding in a dumpster across the street from where a woman was murdered at the Tiki Lodge Motel, and he’s now being charged in connection with her death.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with NBC5 News for updates.
