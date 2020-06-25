Home
COVID-19 and Suicide Prevention

Oregon — Local media, mental health professionals and lawmakers met today over zoom to talk mental health in the time of Covid-19.

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden joined in on the meeting for the “In This Together” program.

It’s an initiative started by NBC5 and it’s partners.

The group discussed the need for more mental health resources and specifically, for suicide prevention
Wyden stressed the need for a three-digit suicide prevention hotline at the national level, as well as future measures to force insurance companies to fully cover mental health care.

“The reality is, the long term impact of this isolation is clearly exacting an unprecedented tidal wave on American’s mental health,” said Senator Ron Wyden.

According to local experts, last year Jackson County had it’s highest number of suicides ever.

For more information on NBC5’s “In This Together” program can head to our website KOBI5.com and click the ‘In This Together’ tab for a list of resources.

