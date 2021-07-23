COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase within the Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. – As the more contagious strain of coronavirus, the Delta variant continues to spread nationwide hospitalizations are up in our portion of the state. Jackson County Public Health said it’s not at a concerning level, but if the trend continues it could be.
COVID-19 hospitalization numbers are constantly changing in the Rogue Valley. While our hospitals aren’t overwhelmed right now, Asante said its COVID-19 hospital rate has tripled in the past month.
“The disease has proven very clever. It keeps changing,” said Dr. Jim Shames, Director of Jackson County Public Health.
In the last week, Oregon has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases. And in Jackson and Josephine County hospitalizations are too.
“We don’t really know where this is headed. But I think it’s pretty unlikely that the surge is gonna be anything like the more recent surges we had,” said Shames.
The Oregon Health Authority reports Jackson and Josephine County have 5 intensive care beds available and 46 Non-ICU beds open.
“There remain issues of hospital discharges. If a hospital has got COVID patients and a lot of patients they can’t move onto nursing homes because the nursing homes have COVID outbreaks in them, then you’re gonna see hospitals struggling to admit people,” said Shames.
An Asante spokeswoman said in the last month their COVID-19 hospitalizations have tripled. This time last month there were between 8-10 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Now, it’s between 25-30.
“It’s actually increasing everywhere, but the greatest increase is where vaccinated rates are low,” said Shames.
Less than 46% of Jackson County residents are vaccinated, while in Josephine County it’s less than 41%
While the vaccination clinic at the Jackson County Expo is closed, people can still get their COVID-19 vaccine at local public health offices or your primary care physician.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]