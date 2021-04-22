Home
COVID-19 cases skyrocket in Jackson Co.

MEDFORD, Ore. – COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in Jackson Co. reporting 93 new cases Wednesday. That’s the most it’s seen in nearly 3-months.

Jackson Co. Public Health said the increase in cases is alarming. The vast majority of cases are from people who aren’t vaccinated and patients are having more extreme symptoms.

Jackson Co. Public County Health Director Dr. Jim Shames said the county has seen an increase in school-related cases. But he believes the increase is also coming because people are letting their guard down.

“The disease has become more aggressive, it is more infectious, perhaps even more serious than it was,” said Dr. Shames.

Dr. Shames said the county is having some trouble vaccinating minorities. He told NBC5 News it’s difficult due to scheduling, language, and transportation barriers.

On the positive side, Jackson Co. is being approved for a new program partnering with FEMA. It will allow the county to have a mobile vaccination center. The goal, to reach those who cannot go to the Expo.

