COVID-19 grant deadline extended for Klamath Falls small businesses

Klamath Falls, Ore — The City of Klamath Falls is extending the deadline for small businesses to apply for emergency assistance.

Businesses with less than 25 employees affected by COVID-19 now have until October 30th to apply for the Emergency Business/Non-profit Assistance Grant.

Eligible businesses and non-profits can apply for up to $1,000 in assistance from the City.

The goal is to provide businesses with help on their rent, other bills and compliance with COVID-19 rules.

To apply call City Hall at 541-883-5316.

