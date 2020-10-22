COVID-19 grant deadline extended for Klamath Falls small businesses

Klamath Falls, Ore — The City of Klamath Falls is extending the deadline for small businesses to apply for emergency assistance.
Businesses with less than 25 employees affected by COVID-19 now have until October 30th to apply for the Emergency Business/Non-profit Assistance Grant.
Eligible businesses and non-profits can apply for up to $1,000 in assistance from the City.
The goal is to provide businesses with help on their rent, other bills and compliance with COVID-19 rules.
To apply call City Hall at 541-883-5316.
