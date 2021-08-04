Home
COVID-19 is rising at an ‘alarming rate’ in Jackson County

COVID-19 is rising at an ‘alarming rate’ in Jackson County

Local News Top Stories , , ,

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Jackson County is continuing to see a sharp increase in cases, and hospitalizations are up at an alarming rate. More than 90 people are hospitalized in Jackson and Josephine County with Covid Wednesday.

Jackson County Public Health says it’s seeing its highest number of hospitalizations to date. Asante says these patients are younger, sicker, and their health is declining faster.

Jackson County reported Wednesday morning 149 new cases in the county. Between it and Josephine County, there are 92 people hospitalized. There are 30 patients in intensive care. One new death has also been reported, the county’s 160th.

“It’s extremely concerning, we don’t know how bad it’s going to get before it gets better, but we do know what the solution to the problem is and I would encourage all of our citizens to rethink the importance of vaccination,” said Public Health Director, Dr. Jim Shames.

Due to the volume of cases, Jackson County Public Health says it is no longer doing contact tracing.

Anyone who tests positive should isolate immediately. People who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after contact with some who had Covid unless they have symptoms.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »