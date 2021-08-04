COVID-19 is rising at an ‘alarming rate’ in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Jackson County is continuing to see a sharp increase in cases, and hospitalizations are up at an alarming rate. More than 90 people are hospitalized in Jackson and Josephine County with Covid Wednesday.
Jackson County Public Health says it’s seeing its highest number of hospitalizations to date. Asante says these patients are younger, sicker, and their health is declining faster.
Jackson County reported Wednesday morning 149 new cases in the county. Between it and Josephine County, there are 92 people hospitalized. There are 30 patients in intensive care. One new death has also been reported, the county’s 160th.
“It’s extremely concerning, we don’t know how bad it’s going to get before it gets better, but we do know what the solution to the problem is and I would encourage all of our citizens to rethink the importance of vaccination,” said Public Health Director, Dr. Jim Shames.
Due to the volume of cases, Jackson County Public Health says it is no longer doing contact tracing.
Anyone who tests positive should isolate immediately. People who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after contact with some who had Covid unless they have symptoms.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.