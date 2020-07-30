Home
COVID-19 symptoms differ between patients

JACKSON CO., Ore. — While there’s still many unknowns about COVID-19, doctors are learning more and more about the virus every day.

Jackson County Public Health Officer Dr. Jim Shames says the virus affects everyone differently. While some patients have no symptoms, others are dying from it. He says in some cases, even when people recover, they still suffer side effects.

“There’s long term mental health and neuralgic and cardiovascular and pulmonary, that some people have, perhaps forever,” Dr. Shames said.

Dr. Shames wants to remind everyone to wash their hands and wear a mask.

