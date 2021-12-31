COVID-19 testing site will stay at the Expo until January 5

MEDFORD, Ore. – If you tried getting a COVID-19 test on Thursday at the Merrick the site of the former Inn at the Commons you were probably unsuccessful. That’s because the company operating the clinic had an issue moving its equipment from the Expo to the new location.

OHA’s COVID-19 testing site was supposed to be at the Merrick, but Jackson County Public Health said it’ll now move to the new location on January 5.

“They were unable to move, they have a trailer out there. So they have to get someone to come and tow it. And they weren’t able to get that set up for until January 5,” said Tanya Phillips with Jackson Co. Public Health.

Oregon Health Authority is in charge of this site with Jackson County Public Health’s assistance. The company the state is contracting with is called Curative. The county said you must register online, in order to receive a test.