COVID-19 vaccine pipeline essential in distribution

MEDFORD, Ore. —As more and more Oregonians become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines, the vaccine pipeline remains essential. Many think of the vaccine as a pinch in their arm, but what many don’t think about is the journey that vaccine takes to get to them.

The Health Care Distribution Alliance are the logistics experts of the health care supply chain. The distribution network is responsible for getting necessary products from the Federal Government to health care providers. Its role in helping communities respond to the pandemic has been a large one.

“The logistics part of this supply chain has responded very well to this pandemic and as the numbers have consistently shown we have absorbed whatever products is made available and go to where it needs to go,” says Matthew DiLoretto with HDA.

DiLoretto says the HDA’s work has always been important but has found a new meaning during this pandemic. DiLorento says that 1.3 million doses of the vaccine have already been administered in the state of Oregon.

