Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indian’s proactive in battling Covid-19 in community

ROSEBURG, Ore.- The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians is trying to be proactive in protecting their community from Covid-19.
This comes as CDC data shows Native Americans have some of the highest vaccination rates of any population in the country, and are more likely to get vaccinated compared to other groups.
To date, the Cow Creek Tribe has vaccinated about 6,000 people. It continues to offer free vaccinations at their public health site 7 days a week in Roseburg. That is in addition to walk-up, free testing in Canyonville and Roseburg.
The Cow Creek Tribe is also collecting and dispersing PPE to community partners.
The tribe’s medical officer Dr. Sharon Stanphill says working with the *entire community at large is so important in fighting this pandemic.
“We did right away open up to the entire community. Those that we were getting was helping everybody, which makes sense in a pandemic. That you wouldn’t just give them to tribal members, but give them to everybody,” Dr. Stanphill explained. She says the daily number of people at both sites have spiked in recent weeks. She’s urging medical professionals to volunteer their skills and time to sites and hospitals that need it in southern Oregon.
The tribe also has over a dozen vaccination events planned throughout several southern counties in the coming weeks.
Vaccination Site:
Monday through Friday from 8:15 AM to 3:45 PM & Saturday/Sunday from 10 am to 3:45 pm
Public Health Site (Drive Thru): 2360 NE Stephens Street, Roseburg across from the main tribal government offices
Testing Sites:
8:15 AM and 4 pm each day and 10 am to 3:45 pm Saturday and Sundays
Public Health Site: 2360 NE Stephens Street, Roseburg
North Clinic: 2371 NE Stephens Street, Roseburg
South Clinic: 480 Wartahoo Lane, Canyonville
