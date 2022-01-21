Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe speaks out against Flying Lark, alleging ‘non-tribal private casino’

GRANTS PASS, Ore — Several Oregon Tribes are calling on state officials to take a look at private casinos emerging across the state, amid the Flying Lark’s pending HHR application.

Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians based out of Roseburg, claims the Flying Lark in Grants Pass is among other places across the state that is in violation of gambling laws.

“This has never been specifically about [Flying Lark],” Anthony Broadman, attorney representing the Cow Creek Tribe, told NBC affiliate KGW Thursday. “The fact is, non-tribal private casinos, violate the state constitution.”

Current Oregon laws require casinos to be built on tribal land. The Flying Lark, located next to the Josephine County Fairgrounds, says the Historic Horse Racing machines (HHR) would be different from traditional casino style machines.

Owner and Dutch Bros co-owner Travis Boersma, said everything is being done by the books. Businesses can operate without being on tribal land if it is granted approval from the Oregon Racing Commission for the HHR.

Boersma said they’ve been in contact with tribal communities and the ORC on the project. He noted that Oregon H.B. 165 appears to support the business.

“We’re sitting in a neutral place right now, not being able to put the car in gear,” Boersma told NBC5 on Monday. “Tribes actually made an amendment to [HB 165]. It went through, the governor signed off on it, and that’s to modernize the split for horse racing.”

On the other hand, Broadman believes it still does not fall in line with the law.

“When you put a bunch of machines in a building, its a casino,” Broadman said. “It’s exactly what it appears to be, that will be unlike any other facility in the State Of Oregon, owned by one person, and the state constitution bars that. If it requires a study, or a pause to make sure everyone is following the law, then we think that’s prudent.”

During an ORC meeting Thursday, Grants Pass Down President Randy Evers shared that it could not run the race meet for 2022 if the Flying Lark’s application is denied. The previous story can be found here: Grants Pass Downs President emphasizes there will be no races, if there is no Flying Lark

This remains a developing story and more details will be released as it emerges.