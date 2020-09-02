Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation gives nonprofits $300k

CANYONVILLE, Ore. — The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation recently handed out more than $300,000 to 59 charities across southwestern Oregon.
Giving back to the community to help it thrive is something the tribe does semi-annually. The foundation said making sure nonprofits have support is more important than ever during the pandemic.
“The foundation board and its members were very adamant that they wanted to be there for the community no matter what,” said executive director Carma Mornarich, “and they didn’t want to skip a grant cycle.”
There was no presentation this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Since the foundation was founded in 1997, it’s handed out more than $19 million to nonprofits across the region.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weather forecaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS Evening News in New York City and the NBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on her Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@NicCostantino).