CP man goes viral after telling President Biden controversial phrase

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A Central Point man has gone viral, after he wished President Joe Biden and the First Lady a Merry Christmas and added a controversial conservative phrase, that’s aimed as a dig at Biden.

The video was published to Jared Schmeck’s YouTube page.

It’s garnered over 200,000 views since Christmas Eve.

The phrase ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ has become code in conservative circles as a derogatory comment toward the president.

Schmeck told The Oregonian that the comment was a joke and said “At the end of the day, I have nothing against Mr. Biden, but I am frustrated because I think he can do a better job.”

NBC5 News has confirmed Schmeck is a former Medford Police officer.

He reportedly calls into the ‘NORAD Santa Tracker’ every Christmas Eve with his children.

Attempts to reach Schmeck for comment today were un-successful.