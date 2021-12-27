CP man goes viral after telling President Biden controversial phrase

Mariah Mills
Posted by Mariah Mills December 26, 2021
Photo courtesy Jared Schmeck//GriffinhunterTCG

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A Central Point man has gone viral, after he wished President Joe Biden and the First Lady a Merry Christmas and added a controversial conservative phrase, that’s aimed as a dig at Biden.

The video was published to Jared Schmeck’s YouTube page.
It’s garnered over 200,000 views since Christmas Eve.

The phrase ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ has become code in conservative circles as a derogatory comment toward the president.

Schmeck told The Oregonian that the comment was a joke and said “At the end of the day, I have nothing against Mr. Biden, but I am frustrated because I think he can do a better job.”

NBC5 News has confirmed Schmeck is a former Medford Police officer.

He reportedly calls into the ‘NORAD Santa Tracker’ every Christmas Eve with his children.

Attempts to reach Schmeck for comment today were un-successful.

NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.