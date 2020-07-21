CPPD looking couple after alleged racial attack

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Local police are asking for your help to find a couple who they say may have harassed a jogger.
Police can’t say much because the case is still under investigation. However, Captain David Croft of Central Point Police says it started the investigation after he saw a Facebook post about a recent high school graduate being harassed while jogging because of the color of his skin.
Captain Croft says it happened Friday night around 10 p.m. on N. First Street and Cherry Street in Central Point. Police say there were two people in a white sedan, one white man and woman, who confronted the teenager, saying he was not welcome in the area. They even shouted the n-word at him.
“We want to make sure everybody in our community is represented. And the victims feel safe in our community. And that those kinds of comments and the things that happened are absolutely disgusting and not tolerated,” said Captain Croft.
Captain Croft says the couple could face harassment charges.
If you have any information about this incident, contact Central Point Police at 541-664-5578.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]