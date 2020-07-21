Home
CPPD looking couple after alleged racial attack

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Local police are asking for your help to find a couple who they say may have harassed a jogger.

Police can’t say much because the case is still under investigation. However, Captain David Croft of Central Point Police says it started the investigation after he saw a Facebook post about a recent high school graduate being harassed while jogging because of the color of his skin.

Captain Croft says it happened Friday night around 10 p.m. on N. First Street and Cherry Street in Central Point. Police say there were two people in a white sedan, one white man and woman, who confronted the teenager, saying he was not welcome in the area. They even shouted the n-word at him.

“We want to make sure everybody in our community is represented. And the victims feel safe in our community. And that those kinds of comments and the things that happened are absolutely disgusting and not tolerated,” said Captain Croft.

Captain Croft says the couple could face harassment charges.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Central Point Police at 541-664-5578.

