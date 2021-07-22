CPPD selling plush toys to benefit K9 program

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The Central Point Police Department is selling plush versions of their K9s to support their K9 program.
It says the plush toys are 8 to 9 inches tall and they cost $15.
The department says all proceeds go towards ensuring their four K9s are equipped with gear that is as ‘protective and supportive’ as possible.
Supplies are limited.
They can be ordered online or at the department.
Visit the Central Point Police Department Facebook page for more information.
