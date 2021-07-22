Home
CPPD selling plush toys to benefit K9 program

CPPD selling plush toys to benefit K9 program

Local News Top Stories , , , , , , ,

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The Central Point Police Department is selling plush versions of their K9s to support their K9 program.

It says the plush toys are 8 to 9 inches tall and they cost $15.

The department says all proceeds go towards ensuring their four K9s are equipped with gear that is as ‘protective and supportive’ as possible.

Supplies are limited.

They can be ordered online or at the department.

Visit the Central Point Police Department Facebook page for more information.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »