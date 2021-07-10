CPSD will not require masks or vaccinations for students or faculty during school year

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —Central Point School District 6 says it will continue to follow most CDC recommendations, but there will be some changes.
In the fall its students and faculty won’t be required to wear a mask. Sanitizing efforts and health screenings will still continue.
Superintendent Davenport says the decision was made when Governor Brown reopened the state.
“We’re taking I think a reasonable approach to the guidelines and trying to maximize our in-person instruction opportunities and get back to the closest we can to normal as possible,” said Superintendent Davenport.
Superintendent Davenport says teachers and staff will also not be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
