Crater Comets baseball heading to State Championship

Central Point, Ore — A Rogue Valley baseball team is headed to the State Championship thanks to an experienced crew and some top notch pitching.
The Crater High School baseball team pulled off a come-from-behind win over the Bend Lava Bears in the semi-finals and will head to Keizer to play for the 5A State Title.
After making it to the championship last year but falling short of the win, the team is hungry for redemption.
“”They’ve put in a lot of time and energy so we’re just fortunate enough to get there and hopefully we can bring home the trophy,” said coach Jay Campbell.
“One last chance to do something great for the community, for the high school, for just about everybody that follows the team,” said Senior Nick Bastendorf.
The Crater Comets take on Crescent Valley for the 5A state championship this Saturday at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer, Oregon at 1:30 pm.
