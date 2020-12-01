Home
‘Crater Corners’ development scheduled to open early 2021

EAST MEDFORD, Ore. — A new development on Crater Lake Avenue and McAndrews Road is making progress.

The developer for “Crater Corners” said a new convenience store, retail space, gas station and drive-thru Starbucks is coming together quickly and nearing completion.

“The tenants are now in and doing their tenant improvements, the interior basically,” said leasing broker Steve Mench. “They’re putting in their counters and their sinks and all that good stuff.”

Mench said they hope to announce the third tenant for the retail space in the next few weeks. They expect the Starbucks and 7-Eleven to open early next year.

