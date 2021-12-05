Crater FFA hosts ‘Christmas at the FFarm’ in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Christmas trees, shopping, crafts, and a petting zoo are some of the fun activities being offered by Crater FFA in Central Point.

The FFA chapter has converted its barn into Whoville.

Proceeds from the event go towards the chapter’s travels for conventions, including gas and food.

The organizers say this is the 4th year they’ve held the event.

‘It’s been super busy and we have a lot more people than we anticipated – which is good, so it’s been a little stressful. But, it’s a great time and it’s been a lot of work to put this on,” said Crater FFA Member, Haylie Jones.

If you missed it today, it’s happening again tomorrow at 5040 Upton Road from 10 – 4 and again next weekend.

You can learn more on the Crater FFA Chapter Facebook page.